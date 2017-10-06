Elizabeth Crake: Wasps Ladies flanker banned for biting

Wasps Ladies flanker Elizabeth Crake has been banned for six weeks for biting Gloucester-Hartpury fly-half Ceri Large.

Crake accepted the charge over the incident, which took place on 23 September during Wasps' 26-22 defeat in the new Premier 15s competition.

She can play again on 6 November.

Dr Julian Morris, chairman of the Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel said: "The panel found that this merited a low-end entry point."

He added: "Due to the player's swift and full acceptance of the charge, her clear remorse for the event, her previously clean disciplinary record and conduct throughout the hearing, the panel decided to apply full mitigation."