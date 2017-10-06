Elizabeth Crake: Wasps Ladies flanker banned for biting

Wasps Ladies

Wasps Ladies flanker Elizabeth Crake has been banned for six weeks for biting Gloucester-Hartpury fly-half Ceri Large.

Crake accepted the charge over the incident, which took place on 23 September during Wasps' 26-22 defeat in the new Premier 15s competition.

She can play again on 6 November.

Dr Julian Morris, chairman of the Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel said: "The panel found that this merited a low-end entry point."

He added: "Due to the player's swift and full acceptance of the charge, her clear remorse for the event, her previously clean disciplinary record and conduct throughout the hearing, the panel decided to apply full mitigation."

  • Get all the latest rugby union news by adding notifications in the BBC Sport app.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Rugby union commentaries

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired