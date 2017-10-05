BBC Sport - Ulster players support mental health initiative
Ulster players support mental health initiative
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster stars help launch the 'Tackle Your Feelings' campaign which encourages players to open up about the stresses of the professional game.
It is all about promoting emotional well-being and mental health.
Andrew Trimble, Craig Gilroy, Daren Cave and Stuart McCloskey spoke about how it is already helping them.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired