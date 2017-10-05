BBC Sport - Ulster players support mental health initiative

Ulster players support mental health initiative

Ulster stars help launch the 'Tackle Your Feelings' campaign which encourages players to open up about the stresses of the professional game.

It is all about promoting emotional well-being and mental health.

Andrew Trimble, Craig Gilroy, Daren Cave and Stuart McCloskey spoke about how it is already helping them.

