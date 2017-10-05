Pro14: Ulster shake up team for Connacht visit

Tommy Bowe returns to the Ulster team to face Connacht in one of three changes to the backline

Pro14: Ulster v Connacht Date: Friday, 6 October Coverage: Live on BBC 2 NI and the BBC Sport website from 19:30 BST

Ulster have reacted to last week's shock defeat in Italy with nine changes for Friday's game against Connacht.

There is an all-new front five from Saturday's Pro14 loss against Zebre which cost Ulster top spot in Conference B, with Chris Henry recalled to the back-row for the home inter-pro.

Tommy Bowe is one of three new faces in the backs with Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale also recalled.

Scrum-half Kieran Marmion makes his 100th appearance for Connacht.

Ulster led 13-6 at half time away to Zebre but slumped to a 27-23 defeat which left the coaching staff promising a much-changed line-up for the visit of the 2015/2016 Pro12 champions Connacht.

Kyle McCall, Rob Herring and Wiehahn Herbst make up the front row with Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell the new locks.

Iain Henderson switches to the back-row alongsie Henry and Jean Deysel, with Matty Rea and Sean Reidy making way.

Connacht welcome back John Muldoon, Matt Healy and Marmion with Tiernan O'Halloran, who scored two tries in last week's defeat by the Scarlets, moving to full-back.

Ulster: C Piutau; T Bowe, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; C Leali'ifano, J Cooney; K McCall, R Herring, W Herbst; A O'Connor, K Treadwell; I Henderson, C Henry, J Deysel.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Ah You, R Diack, S Reidy, P Marshall, P Nelson, L Ludik.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; C Kelleher, B Aki, T Farell, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham; U Dillane, Q Roux; E McKeon, J Butler, J Muldoon.

Replacements: D Heffernan, D Coulson, C Carey, J Cannon, E Masterson, C Blade, S Crosbie, E Griffin.