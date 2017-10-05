Pro14: Cheetahs v Glasgow Warriors (Fri)

Gray returns to the second row where he will partner Tim Swinson

Pro14: Cheetahs v Glasgow Warriors Date: Fri, 6 Oct Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Alba, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website

Jonny Gray returns from injury for Glasgow Warriors' first Pro 14 visit to South Africa to face the Cheetahs.

The Scotland lock has recovered from wrist surgery to make his first appearance of the season.

Hooker Fraser Brown starts for the first time in this campaign after coming off the bench in last weekend's win over Benetton.

Jamie Bhatti and Zander Fagerson join Brown in the front row and Tim Swinson partners Gray.

Adam Ashe and Callum Gibbins are recalled to form the back-row with captain Ryan Wilson, who is on the blind-side again.

Ali Price and Finn Russell are the half backs and Italy winger Leonardo Sarto joins Tommy Seymour and Ruaridh Jackson in the back-three.

Glasgow sit top of Conference A with five wins from five and three bonus points, while Cheetahs are looking for a fourth successive home win following defeats away to Ulster and Munster at the start of the season.

The Bloemfontein club have amassed 106 points in their three victories on home soil and, with 23 tries from their five outings, only Scarlets (24) have scored more.

However, Cheetahs have conceded 25 tries to Glasgow's six so far.

"It's great having Jonny back," said head coach Dave Rennie. "He's been working hard for a lot of weeks jumping out of his skin, so we're excited to have him in there.

"With Jonny and Fraser back it gives us more experience on the field and they both bring a lot of physicality, which is going to be important.

"The Cheetahs can play a couple of different games. They have a big pack who can maul well and they have some real gas out wide, so they're prepared to play.

"We'll have to be accurate and really disciplined, but we want to play and hopefully the conditions will allow us to do that."

Cheetahs: TBC

Replacements:

Glasgow Warriors: R Jackson, T Seymour, N Grigg S Johnson, LSarto, F Russell, A Price, J Bhatti, F Brown Z Fagerson, T Swinson, J Gray, R Wilson (capt) C Gibbins, A Ashe.

Replacements: G Turner, A Allan, D Rae, B Alainu'uese, R Harley, H Pyrgos P Horne, N Matawalu