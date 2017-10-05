Marcell Coetzee: Crocked flanker suffers knee injury setback

Marcell Coetzee has played for South Africa 28 times

Ulster flanker Marcell Coetzee is to return to South Africa to seek medical opinion on the knee injury which has blighted his time at Kingspan Stadium.

Coetzee suffered ACL damage in April 2016, two months after signing for Ulster, and did not make his debut until February 2017 against Edinburgh.

He played four games last season and started against the Cheetahs last month before suffering this latest setback.

He will now return to the surgeon who performed his surgery in South Africa.

More to follow.