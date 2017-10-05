Pro14; Edinburgh v Zebre (Fri)

Bradbury is back after missing the defeat to Leinster in Dublin

Pro14: Edinburgh v Zebre Date: Fri, 6 Oct Venue: Myreside Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland

Full-back Blair Kinghorn and captain Magnus Bradbury return as Edinburgh make five changes for the visit of Zebre on Friday.

Nathan Fowles comes in at scrum-half and lock Ben Toolis is back after being rested last weekend to partner Grant Gilchrist.

Scotland prop WP Nel takes the place of Simon Berghan, who drops to the bench.

Bradbury starts at blindside flanker, joining Jamie Ritchie and Cornell du Preez in the back row.

Zebre make just one alteration to their starting line-up, with winger Giovanbattista Venditti making his second appearance of the season.

Edinburgh are fourth in Conference B following three defeats in a row.

However, head coach Richard Cockerill was heartened by a gutsy display in last weekend's 21-13 loss at Leinster.

Zebre share the hosts' record of two wins and three losses and arrive in Scotland boosted by a surprise 27-23 home victory over Ulster.

Michael Bradbury, who left Edinburgh in 2013 after two seasons in charge, took over at the Italian side in the summer.

"We've chosen a side which we feel can compete against Zebre in every facet of the game," said Cockerill, who described the game as a "must-win" earlier this week.

"There are a number of guys who impressed against Leinster and we hope they can continue to help the side makes positive strides.

"As a squad, we know just how important tomorrow night's fixture is, and with a win, we can put ourselves in a strong position. There are no easy games in this competition, but if we commit ourselves with the right intensity and desire, I've got every confidence that we can come away with a positive result."

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn, D Fife , J Johnstone, P Burleigh, T Brown, J Tovey, N Fowles, D Marfo, S McInally, WP Nel, B Toolis, G Gilchrist, M Bradbury (capt), J Ritchie, C du Preez.

Replacements: R Ford, A Dell, S Berghan, A Bresler, L Crosbie, S Hidalgo-Clyne, D Weir, R Fruean.

Zebre: M Minozzi,M Bellini, T Boni, T Castello (capt) G Venditti, C Canna, M Violi, R Giammarioli, J Meyer, G Licata, G Biagi, D Sisi, D Chistolini, O Fabiani, A Lovotti.

Replacements: L Luus, A De Marchi, E Bello, L Krumow, D Minnie, G Palazzani, S Bordoli, C Gaffney.