Rhys Webb: Wales and Ospreys scrum-half set to leave Ospreys for Toulon

Rhys Webb made his Ospreys debut in 2007 and has played almost 150 games for the Welsh region

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb will leave Ospreys at the end of the season to join Toulon on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old, who won two caps for the British and Irish Lions on the 2017 tour to New Zealand, is out of contract next summer with the Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys.

Toulon have previously recruited Wales duo Leigh Halfpenny and Gethin Jenkins.

Webb's Wales and Ospreys half-back partner Dan Biggar will join English side Northampton next season.

The news of another star's departure will be a blow to Welsh rugby after Webb has signalled he will end his 11-year association with the region.

He made his debut for Ospreys in 2007 after coming through the Bridgend ranks and played his first game for Wales in the 2012 Six Nations against Italy as a replacement.

Webb has won 28 Wales caps and scored a try off the bench for the Lions in the first Test defeat against New Zealand in June 2017.

This move abroad could jeopardise the player's international future, as the WRU's selection policy permits only four players at clubs outside Wales to play for the national side for the next two seasons.

The quota will drop to just two wildcard picks for the 2019/20 season.