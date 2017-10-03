BBC Sport - Pro14: Ulster's Tommy Bowe bullish for Connacht derby

Ulster's Bowe bullish for Connacht derby

Ulster back Tommy Bowe hopes the team can bounce back from the weekend defeat at Zebre by beating Irish rivals Connacht at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

The 27-23 loss in Italy was Ulster's first Pro14 defeat of the season after winning their opening four matches.

Bowe discusses Ulster's start to the 2017/18 campaign and a switch of position with Ulster.

