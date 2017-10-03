Scott Baldwin: Ospreys hooker misses derby with Scarlets after lion bite

Media playback is not supported on this device Scott Baldwin: Lion bites Wales and Ospreys rugby player

Pro14: Ospreys v Scarlets Date: Sat, 7 Oct Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Live scores on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Highlights later online and Scrum V, BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST

Ospreys have confirmed Scott Baldwin will not play against Scarlets in the Pro14 on 7 October after being bitten by a lion in South Africa last week.

The Wales hooker had eight stitches to his hand after attempting to pet the lion but escaped any tendon damage.

The Ospreys hope the front-rower will make the Champions Cup opener against Clermont-Auvergne on 15 October.

"Hopefully we'll see him sooner rather than later," said Ospreys defence coach Brad Davis.

"I know he has had a clean-out of the wound and it is on the mend.

"The medical team will keep looking at him."

Hooker Scott Otten started instead of Baldwin in the 44-25 defeat against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

"We're just all happy he's okay," said Otten.

"A lion bite could cause some serious damage but the main thing for us as a team is he is fine.

"It's a situation I'm guessing he would want to forget."

Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker Justin Tipuric is hoping to be available for the derby date against the Scarlets in Swansea having missed the trip to South Africa.