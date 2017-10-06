Premiership: London Irish v Leicester Tigers

Topsy Ojo made his senior debut for London Irish in 2005

Aviva Premiership Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Scrum-half Ben Meehan and number eight Jake Schatz will make their full Premiership debuts for London Irish.

Greig Tonks also plays at inside centre and club record try-scorer Topsy Ojo replaces Napolioni Nalaga, who broke his arm against Newcastle last week.

Leicester Tigers give debuts to centre Gareth Owen and on-loan second-row forward Dan Tuohy.

Fly-half George Ford captains Tigers for the first time, with club skipper Tom Youngs among the replacements.

Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor:

"The win was important against Exeter last week but there is still scope for the performance to be better and it is important that we aim up again.

"The accuracy was generally pleasing. But we did put ourselves on the back foot with our penalty count.

"We've had some really entertaining but tough games at Irish and we have to back-up all the good things we did last Saturday.

"We have to aim high physically and mentally and execute when we get opportunities.

Match facts

After winning their opening game this season, London Irish have slipped to four straight Premiership defeats, from which they have failed to earn any bonus points.

The Exiles have played one other home game this season at the Madejski Stadium, where they lost 40-25 to Northampton in round four.

Leicester have won their last three Premiership matches, against Gloucester, Harlequins and champions Exeter. But they have not won four in a row since March 2015.

The Tigers have lost just once to London Irish in their last 15 meetings in all competitions, a 22-19 defeat at Welford Road in September 2014.

London Irish: Bell; Lewington, Tikoirotuma, Tonks, Ojo; Marshall, Meehan; Franks, Paice (capt), Du Plessis, van der Merwe, de Chaves, McNally, Cowan, Schatz.

Replacements: Gleave, Elrington, Hoskins, Paulo, Lomidze, Steele, Clews, Fowlie.

Leicester: Veainu; Malouf, Owen, Toomua May; G Ford (captain), Harrison; Bateman, McGuigan, Cole; Tuohy, Barrow; Kalamafoni, Evans, Mapapalangi.

Replacements: T Youngs, Genge, Cilliers, Wells, Hamilton, B Youngs J Ford, Tait.