Premiership: Gloucester v Northampton Saints

Johan Ackermann
Johan Ackermann's Gloucester lost 57-10 at Sale Sharks last time out in the Premiership
Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester give a first competitive start to fly-half Owen Williams in place of Billy Burns as one of four changes for the visit of Northampton.

John Afoa, Tom Savage and Jacob Rowan also come in for Gareth Denman, Jeremy Thrush and Freddie Clarke respectively.

Scrum-half Cobus Reinach makes his first start for Saints with Nic Groom out with an ankle injury.

Piers Francis replaces centre Rob Horne (shoulder), while forwards Dylan Hartley and Sam Dickinson are recalled.

Gloucester and England centre Billy Twelvetrees told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"Saints have been very abrasive, very physical and are looking very strong.

"We know, if you are 10 percent off your game, teams are going to take advantage. The Premiership is very tight.

"This first block of Premiership games has been full of emotional high and lows - if we can finish it with a win we'll get the momentum going in the right direction."

Gloucester: Woodward; Purdy, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Halaifonua; Williams, Heinz (capt); Ruskin, Hibbard, Afoa; Savage, Slater, Ludlow, Rowan, Ackermann.

Replacements: Matu'u, Hohneck, Denman, Thrush, Clarke, Vellacott, Burns, Hudson.

Northampton: Tuala; North, Burrell, Francis, Collins; Mallinder, Reinach; Waller, Hartley (capt), Brookes, Paterson, Ribbans, Gibson, Harrison, Dickinson.

Replacements: Haywood, van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Mitchell, Myler, Foden.

  • Gloucester have only once before conceded more points in a Premiership match than last Friday night's 57-10 defeat at Sale. That was when they went down 58-21 at Northampton in 2002.
  • Northampton were bottom of the table after one round but are now top after five - the quickest turnaround in fortunes in Premiership history.
  • The Saints only defeat in their last six Premiership matches was to Saracens at Twickenham on the opening weekend.
  • Northampton are unbeaten in their last nine encounters with Gloucester in all competitions since Gloucester's 26-24 Premiership win at Kingsholm in September 2013.

