Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
England and Lions winger Jack Nowell returns as Exeter make six changes.
Nowell replaces Phil Dollman as Lachie Turner moves to full-back, while Nic White returns at scrum-half and Carl Rimmer, Harry Williams, Sam Skinner and Sam Simmonds come into the pack.
Newcastle name big summer signing Toby Flood on the bench for the first time since his return from Toulouse for this season after a hamstring injury.
Prop Trevor Davison starts following his move from Blaydon in the summer.
Exeter forwards coach Rob Hunter told BBC Sport:
"We've had a few little highs and lows, but certainly we feel that we're in a pretty good place, the lads are playing well, we're physically putting a lot into games and our basics are holding up.
"(Newcastle) have some danger men and their attack and offloading game has been fantastic.
"They're really pushing those lines running to get the ball and with that confidence that they've got there, even when they don't quite get the ball to somebody, you can see them smiling and going 'almost got it'.
Exeter: Turner; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, Woodburn; Steenson, White; Rimmer, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Lees, Hill, Skinner, Armand, Simmonds.
Replacements: Taione, Moon, Francis, Atkins, Salvi, Townsend, Hendrickson, Dollman.
Newcastle: Tait; Van der Merwe, Harris, Socino, Goneva; Willis, Takulua; Davison, S. Socino, Welsh, Green, Witty, M. Wilson, Welch (c), Latu.
Replacements: Cooper, Vickers, Ilnicki, Robinson, Hogg, Stuart, Flood, Matavesi
Match facts
- Newcastle are unbeaten in this country since 15 April, having won their final two games last season, then lost just once this season, the 29-7 defeat by Saracens in Philadelphia on 16 September.
- Falcons have won their last three Premiership away games (the Saracens game was officially classed as a home game) - but they have not won four in a row on the road since taking the title in 1997-98.
- Exeter have lost just once to the Falcons in the Premiership, 29-24 at Kingston Park in October 2014.
- Both of Exeter's defeats this season in the Premiership have been away from home, at Gloucester in round 1 and at Leicester last weekend.
- At Sandy Park, the Chiefs are unbeaten in their last 10 Premiership fixtures, since Bath won 13-10 there on 30 October. And they have never lost at home to Newcastle.