Premiership: Bath v Worcester Warriors

Freddie Burns left Leicester Tigers to return to Bath during the summer

Aviva Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commenatry on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

England international fly-half Freddie Burns makes his first start for home-town club Bath, who make four changes for the visit of Worcester.

Inside centre Ben Tapuai also comes in to the backline, while Anthony Perenise and Elliott Stooke start in the pack.

Bottom club Warriors make two changes to the side beaten 25-3 at home by Saracens at Sixways last week.

Dean Hammond comes in on the wing for Perry Humphreys, while Sam Lewis replaces Alafoti Faosiliva at flanker.

New Warriors signing Jono Lance could make his debut from the bench, while centre Wynand Olivier is back in the 23 after recovering from a hamstring injury.

This is winless Worcester's first game since director of rugby Gary Gold, formerly the boss at Bath, announced that he is to leave at the end of the season to coach the USA national team.

Bath centre Ben Tapuai told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We are still trying to build our performances, week to week. We have got to back up what we did last week, and improve from there.

"We respect Worcester but we have to improve even more on our performance last week. Anyone can beat anyone on their day.

Warriors director of rugby Gary Gold told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"Confidence is an amazing thing. When you have got it all you want to do is bottle it. When you don't have it you wait for it to come.

"We have got a problem as we are not playing well enough to beat the opposition at the moment and we need to fix that.

"But I am really encouraged by the heart the guys are showing. I can genuinely see in their eyes how disappointed and hurt they are that we are not winning games."

Match facts

Two of Bath's three Premiership wins so far this season have been on the road.

After losing up to Newcastle in their most recent home game but have not lost successive Premiership Rugby encounters at the Recreation Ground since February 2016.

Including last season's final two matches, Worcester have now seven Premiership games on the trot - and they have now lost 15 straight away matches since beating Harlequins at The Stoop in March 2016.

Worcester have never won in 12 previous visits to The Rec - but they did beat Bath 25-19 in April to end an eight-game losing streak in this fixture.

Former Bath lock forward Will Spencer scored one of Warriors' three tries red against his former employers in that win at Sixways in April.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Tapuai, Brew; Burns, Cook; Obano, Walker, Perenise, Ewels (capt), Stooke, Mercer, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Dunn, Auterac, Thomas, Phillips, Douglas, Fotuali'i, Lewis, Clark.

Worcester: Pennell; Adams, Willison, Te'o, Hammond; Shillcock, Arr; Bower, Singleton, Alo, O'Callaghan (capt), Spencer, Denton, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Scotland-Williamson, Faosiliva, Stringer, Lance, Olivier.