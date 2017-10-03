Blair Cowan: London Irish back row signs contract extension

The London Irish back row has been capped 17 times by Scotland

Scotland back row Blair Cowan has signed an undisclosed-length contract extension with London Irish.

The 31-year-old joined the Exiles in 2013 and scored six tries last season as the club won promotion back to the Premiership at the first attempt.

"I'm stoked to have extended my contract with London Irish," Cowan told the club website.

They currently lie in 11th in the Premiership, four clear of above bottom-placed Worcester Warriors.