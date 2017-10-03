Tadhg Beirne: Munster to sign former Leinster second row from Scarlets

Tadhg Beirne scored the Scarlets' fourth try during their Pro12 final win over Munster

Tadhg Beirne will join Munster from Scarlets at the end of the season.

After weeks of speculation, the province have announced the forward, who can play in the second row and in the back row, will move to Limerick for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Beirne, 25, turned down a contract extension with Scarlets in favour of a return to Ireland, where he can pursue his first senior international cap.

The Kildare native has made 29 appearances for Scarlets since 2016.

The former Leinster Academy graduate has developed into a key player for the Welsh side and played a starring role in their Pro12 final victory over Munster at the Aviva Stadium last season.

His performances had led to speculation of a return to Ireland, where he could come into contention for international honours.

Munster had been heavily linked with Beirne since the departure of second row Donnacha Ryan to Racing 92 at the end of last season.

A former Ireland Under-20s player, Beirne featured in all of Ireland's games during the 2012 U20s Six Nations and Junior World Championship, lining up next to current Munster players JJ Hanrahan, Chris Farrell and Niall Scannell.