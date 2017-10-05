Premiership: Harlequins v Sale Sharks
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: The Twickenham Stoop Date: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Harlequins make four changes to the starting XV which lost 30-22 at Northampton Saints last time out.
Captain James Horwill returns at lock, while England internationals Joe Marler and Chris Robshaw are back in the pack alongside prop Will Collier.
Sale make one change from the side that ran in eight tries in their 57-10 thrashing of Gloucester on Friday.
Marc Jones comes in for hooker Rob Webber in the Sharks' only change for Friday's trip to west London.
Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston told BBC Radio London:
"Home advantage is really important. Sale made it count last week in a highly impressive result against Gloucester.
"We went to Northampton last week, against a team which had not lost in 10 months up there and nearly turned them over - and that was with a lot of players missing.
"We are not exactly struggling at the moment, in terms of our confidence levels. We will be getting after them from the start on Friday, and trying to set the tone and get on top of them."
Harlequins: Morris; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Smith, Care; Marler, Ward, Collier, Merrick, Horwill (capt), Robshaw, Clifford, Luamanu.
Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Swainston, Matthews, Glynn, Lewis, Swiel, Alofa.
Sale Sharks: Haley; Solomona, James, Jennings, McGuigan; MacGinty, de Klerk; Harrison, Jones, Tarus, Evans, Beaumont, Ross (capt), B Curry, Strauss.
Replacements: Webber, Flynn, Auilka, Ostrikov, Ioane, Neild, Cliff, O'Connor.
Referee: Matthew Carley.
Match facts
- Harlequins have suffered successive defeats at home - by Leicester and at Northampton - the first time they had lost two games in a row at The Stoop since September 2013.
- Sale's 57-10 win over Gloucester last weekend was their highest Premiership score in 13 years, since beating Worcester 57-3 in 2004.
- The Sharks have lost their past nine away Premiership games since winning at Bristol last October. And they have won just once at The Stoop in nine visits.
- The last four Premiership meetings between these two clubs have all been won by the home side, although Sale did win at The Stoop last season in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.