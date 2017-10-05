Premiership: Harlequins v Sale Sharks

Prop Joe Marler has not featured for Harlequins since the 24-21 win over Wasps on 17 September

Aviva Premiership Venue: The Twickenham Stoop Date: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins make four changes to the starting XV which lost 30-22 at Northampton Saints last time out.

Captain James Horwill returns at lock, while England internationals Joe Marler and Chris Robshaw are back in the pack alongside prop Will Collier.

Sale make one change from the side that ran in eight tries in their 57-10 thrashing of Gloucester on Friday.

Marc Jones comes in for hooker Rob Webber in the Sharks' only change for Friday's trip to west London.

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston told BBC Radio London:

"Home advantage is really important. Sale made it count last week in a highly impressive result against Gloucester.

"We went to Northampton last week, against a team which had not lost in 10 months up there and nearly turned them over - and that was with a lot of players missing.

"We are not exactly struggling at the moment, in terms of our confidence levels. We will be getting after them from the start on Friday, and trying to set the tone and get on top of them."

Harlequins: Morris; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Smith, Care; Marler, Ward, Collier, Merrick, Horwill (capt), Robshaw, Clifford, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Swainston, Matthews, Glynn, Lewis, Swiel, Alofa.

Sale Sharks: Haley; Solomona, James, Jennings, McGuigan; MacGinty, de Klerk; Harrison, Jones, Tarus, Evans, Beaumont, Ross (capt), B Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Webber, Flynn, Auilka, Ostrikov, Ioane, Neild, Cliff, O'Connor.

Referee: Matthew Carley.

Match facts