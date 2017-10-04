Danny Wilson: Cardiff Blues coach says he wants to finish season with region

Danny Wilson has previously coached with Bristol, Scarlets, Dragons and Wales Under-20s

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Dragons (Fri) Date: Fri, 6 Oct Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Kick-off 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app; score updates on BBC Radio Wales. Highlights later online and Scrum V, BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST

Cardiff Blues coach Danny Wilson says he expects to remain in charge at the region for the rest of this season, despite announcing last week he will leave at the end of the campaign.

Wilson chose not to take up the option of a further year on his contract and will depart the Welsh region after three terms in charge.

But the 49-year-old says he wants to see out the rest of the season.

"I have no concerns [about staying for the season]," said Wilson.

"My motivation will never be any different.

"If I am in a job as a professional coach that I am paid to do, I will work my hardest to fulfil my side of the arrangement.

"That is what I pride myself on and would hate to let anyone down."

The Blues have lost four out of their opening five Pro14 games but Wilson says he has the backing of his squad.

"I have prided myself on having a good relationship with the players, being honest and up front with them," said Wilson.

"Players are aware of the circumstances. It's not ideal but we are all professionals and our focus is on rugby. We are a tight group and will stay focused.

"There are some good young players coming through.

"My job now is to give those players the exposure they need and develop for the future."

Media playback is not supported on this device Danny Wilson: Cardiff Blues coach explains exit

Wilson says he has no regrets about his decision to leave: "It was a difficult decision but I am comfortable with it.

"One hundred per cent it is the correct one for me and my family.

"I was grateful for the offer of a new contract. You don't take these things lightly and have considered for a while what my future would be.

"I will leave with a heavy heart because there are a lot of people and relationships here I have built.

"I have a huge respect for the people I work with, the playing group and management you develop relationships with day in day out and that's the hardest thing.

"It would have perhaps been nice to continue with the project.

"The club needed a decision in terms of recruitment, which I understand.

"After a couple of meetings I made my decision so the club and relevant people could move on with the decisions they need to make."

Financial reasons have been cited for Wilson's decision to move on, with the playing budget being reduced.

"It is the situation the Blues are faced with and that's out of my control," said Wilson.

"We worked towards a three-year plan and things were in place, but unfortunately the picture has changed and led to me making the decision I have made."

Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones has criticised the Cardiff Blues board, and chairman Peter Thomas in particular, following Wilson's decision to quit.

"It is not appropriate for me to comment on that," said Wilson.

"The region will be working hard to find a plan for the future to suit the solution they are in."