Pro14: Ospreys v Scarlets (Sat)

Pro14: Ospreys v Scarlets Date: Sat, 7 Oct Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Live scores on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Highlights later online and Scrum V, BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST

Wales open-side Justin Tipuric misses Ospreys hosting Scarlets in the Pro14 on Saturday because of a back spasm.

His Wales colleague Dan Lydiate starts for the first time for almost a year after recovering from knee ligament damage suffered in November, 2016.

Scarlets' Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies and prop Samson Lee return after Head Injury Assessments (HIAs).

Centre Hadleigh Parkes replaces Scott Williams, but Wales prop Rob Evans (concussion) is out.

Tadhg Beirne moves from lock to number eight for Scarlets as John Barclay undergoes his HIA with Lewis Rawlins starting at lock for the first time in this campaign.

Scarlets' Davies and comes in for Aled Davies and Werner Kruger makes way for Lee as they seek a fifth win in six Conference A games.

Tipuric missed Ospreys' defeat against Cheetahs in Bloemfontein last Friday to remain at home with his pregnant wife.

Ospreys said his back spasm occurred during midweek training.

Lydiate last started for his region almost a year ago before suffering his injury in Wales' win over South Africa last year .

Guy Mercer drops out of Ospreys' back-row to accommodate Lydiate and Olly Cracknell moves from blind to open-side.

Behind Ospreys' scrum, Cory Allen starts on the wing for Keelan Giles while on the other flank Jay Baker moves aside for Jeff Hassler to come in. Kieron Fonotia replaces the injured Ben John (HIA).

There is also a change at lock for Ospreys as Bradley Davies takes over from Adam Beard.

Hooker Scott Baldwin is absent to continue his recovery from being bitten by a lion.

History favours Ospreys, form favours Scarlets

Ospreys have a vastly superior record against Scarlets in the competition, with 18 wins to the Llanelli-based team's nine, with one drawn.

But that will be of little comfort if Steve Tandy's side suffer a record fifth successive defeat in the competition.

They equalled their worst losing run of four games when they were beaten by Cheetahs in Bloemfontein last Friday and have only won once this season, against Zebre.

Scarlets' improvement in recent seasons is underlined by the fact they have not lost to any of their Welsh rivals in what is now a five-nation championship since April 2016, when they lost at Liberty Stadium.

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy said: "The form book is pretty clear.

"We've got the champions and Conference B leaders coming to the Liberty Stadium and we know that nobody outside of our environment will be predicting a home win.

"The Scarlets will be pretty clear favourites and we'll be the underdogs but we have to ignore that and look at ourselves."

Wayne Pivac, the Scarlets boss, said: "Last year we fancied ourselves going out there but we were beaten across the park that day.

"You don't have to go back too far to be reminded of how dangerous they can be.

"They've got everything to gain and nothing to lose which makes them a dangerous opponent from my perspective."

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Cory Allen, Kieron Fonotia, James Hook, Jeff Hassler; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Dan Lydiate, Olly Cracknell, James King.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Paul James, Dmitri Arhip, Lloyd Ashley, Dan Baker, Tom Habberfield, Sam Davies, Owen Watkin.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny Mcnicholl, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies, Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, Tadhg Beirne.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Dylan Evans, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Josh Macleod, Aled Davies, Paul Asquith, Scott Williams.

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland).

Assistant referees: Dan Jones (Wales), Joy Neville (Ireland)

Citing commissioner: Aurwel Morgan (Wales)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)