Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Dragons (Fri) Date: Fri, 6 Oct Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app; score updates on BBC Radio Wales. Highlights later online and Scrum V, BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST

Gavin Henson will go to former team Cardiff Blues on Friday for the first time since he joined Dragons in the summer.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions player will be at 10 for the first Welsh Pro14 derby of 2017-18 and Hallam Amos moves from wing to full-back.

Scrum-half Lloyd Williams leads Blues as one of seven changes on his return.

Centre Rey Lee-Lo replaces injured Jack Roberts and Alex Cuthbert is back on the wing.

Kristian Dacey is the only change in the front-row with second-row Seb Davies and Damian Welch taking over from George Earle and James Down.

In the back-row Josh Turnbull makes way for Josh Navidi and Blues seek to bounce back from their 39-16 loss in Munster.

Blues are seeking their first home win of the campaign and what would be only their second triumph of the season.

Injury-hit Dragons have won two of their last three Pro14 games but both of those were at home, to Connacht and, last weekend, Southern Kings.

The Gwent region have lost their last 25 away games in the competition since winning at Treviso in March, 2015 and have not beaten a fellow Welsh region since they visited the Arms Park and beat the Blues in December 2014.

"The Blues are very well coached and Danny Wilson has them very well drilled," said Jackman.

Blues boss Danny Wilson, who leaves them at the end of the season, is wary of the visitors and credits Jackman's predecessors Kingsley Jones and Lyn Jones helped develop players who are making their mark at Rodney Parade.

"I've been impressed with the way they've performed," said Wilson.

"They've picked up two good wins at home, are playing some good rugby and there are some young players that have come through and started to become established players at the Dragons.

"It's happened right through Lyn's time there, Kingsley's time and there are some good players coming through and they're playing some decent rugby."

Cardiff Blues: Rhun Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Tom James; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams (capt); Brad Thyer, Kristian Dacey, Taufa'ao Filise, Seb Davies, Damian Welch, Josh Navidi, Olly Robinson, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Matthew Rees, Corey Domachowski, Keiron Assiratti, George Earle, Josh Turnbull, Tomos Williams, Steven Shingler, Matthew Morgan.

Dragons: Hallam Amos; Ashton Hewitt, Tyler Morgan, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser, Gavin Henson, Sarel Pretorius; Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Matthew Screech, Cory Hill (capt), James Thomas, Ollie Griffiths, James Benjamin.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Luke Garrett, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Aaron Wainwright, Owain Leonard, Angus O'Brien, Will Talbot-Davies.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones (Wales), Adam Jones (Wales)

TMO: Tim Hayes (Wales)