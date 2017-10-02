Ireland captain Rory Best has his say on British and Irish Lions team-mate Sean O'Brien's criticism of the coaching methods during the summer tour of New Zealand.

Flanker O'Brien, who started all three Tests of the 1-1 drawn series, claimed the Lions could have whitewashed the world champions 3-0 had they been better coached and felt they were over-trained the week leading up to the first Test.

Best, speaking at a European Champions Cup launch in Dublin, acknowledged O'Brien had been "brutally honest" in his assessment of Lions' head coach Warren Gatland and his back-room staff.