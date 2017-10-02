Gary Gold: Worcester Warriors head coach to take over as USA head coach

Director of rugby Gary Gold is to leave Worcester Warriors at the end of the season and take over as head coach of the USA national team.

The 49-year-old South African joined Warriors in January this year and guided them to Premiership safety.

Gold signed a new-one year deal in April and will see out his contract.

Chairman Bill Bolsover said he was "disappointed" to see Gold leave but "fully understood" his desire to coach at an international level.

More to follow.

