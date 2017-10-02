Joe Cokanasiga: Winger signs new four-year contract with London Irish

Joe Cokanasiga's performances for London Irish in the Championship last season saw him called up for England's tour of Argentina

Winger Joe Cokanasiga has signed a new four-year contract with London Irish.

Cokanasiga, 19, scored five tries in 12 appearances last season as Irish won promotion back to the Premiership.

The Fiji-born wing helped England's Under-20s win the 2017 Six Nations and was included in the senior squad for the tour of Argentina over the summer.

"Joe is a fantastic prospect for London Irish who leads the way with his work rate both on and off the pitch," director of rugby Nick Kennedy said.

"We're delighted that Joe wants to be part of the London Irish's long-term future and his decision to re-sign is a massive boost for the club as we continue to create a pathway for our brightest talents."