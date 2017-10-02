BBC Sport - Cardiff Blues: What is going on to the Welsh capitol's rugby region?
Why does Cardiff have the rugby Blues?
- From the section Rugby Union
Journalist and broadcaster Peter Jackson's personal take on the problems facing Welsh Pro14 region Cardiff Blues after head coach Danny Wilson announced he will be leaving at the end of 2017-18.
Cardiff Blues also respond with a statement.
Stills images in the video are via Rex Features.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired