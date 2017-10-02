BBC Sport - WRU Premiership round-up: Merthyr win at Ebbw Vale
Scrum V's Welsh Premiership round-up
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Scrum V's Catrin Heledd rounds-up the latest action from Welsh rugby's Premiership as Ebbw Vale lose to Merthyr.
*Watch Scrum V most Sunday's during the season on BBC Two Wales and online for the latest rugby news and highlights.
