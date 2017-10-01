BBC Sport - Scott Baldwin: Lion bite victim told to keep his 'chin up' by Andy Powell
Former Wales and British Irish Lions back-rower Andy Powell tells lion bite victim Scott Baldwin 'chin up'.
Wales hooker Baldwin missed Ospreys defeat by Cheetahs in Bloemfontein after suffering the injury during a game park visit.
