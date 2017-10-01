Kyle Sinckler cited for alleged 'contact with the eye and/or eye area'
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler has been cited by an independent commissioner after being accused of eye gouging by Northampton's Michael Paterson.
The 24-year-old will appear before the Rugby Football Union's disciplinary panel on Tuesday charged with alleged "contact with the eye and/or eye area" of Paterson in Saturday's defeat.
If found guilty Sinckler could face a suspension of at least 12 weeks.
During the match Sinckler was punished only for removing Paterson's scrum cap.
The England and British and Irish Lions forward received an on-field warning and conceded a penalty after the incident was reviewed by the television match official at the time.