Rugby Championship: New Zealand beat Argentina after retaining title

New Zealand celebrate winning the Rugby Championship
The All Blacks have only failed to win the Rugby Championship title once, in 2015, since its 2012 expansion to include Argentina

New Zealand capped their fifth Rugby Championship victory in six years with a 36-10 win over Argentina.

Saturday's earlier 27-27 draw between South Africa and Australia in Bloemfontein had already ensured the All Blacks would retain their title.

New Zealand dominated the first half in Buenos Aires before captain Kieran Read and Matt Todd were later sin-binned.

"We ended up with a half of rugby that we aren't overly excited about," said New Zealand coach Steve Hansen.

"But we've got some great lessons out of it for a young group of players - losing your skipper was great for us because we ended up needing someone to lead the team

"I'm very proud we came here and played very well in the first half and did things right. It's a difficult place to play."

