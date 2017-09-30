Rugby Championship: Australia and South Africa draw as All Blacks retain title

Australia and South Africa have drawn twice this month

New Zealand retained the Rugby Championship after South Africa and Australia drew 27-27 on Saturday.

Fly-half Elton Jantjies had a last-minute penalty to win the match for the Springboks in Bloemfontein, but pulled his effort wide.

It was the second successive draw between the teams this month after they tied 23-23 in Perth.

The All Blacks, who face Argentina in their penultimate game later on Saturday, now have a six-point lead.

"It was good for the spectators, but disappointing for us," said South Africa skipper Eben Etzebeth.

Australia captain Michael Hooper added: "It looked like nobody wanted to win it."

South Africa, who were looking to bounce back from a 57-0 defeat by New Zealand last time out, trailed 13-10 at the break.

Australia's Israel Folau and Boks prop Ruan Dreyer traded tries, but two Bernard Foley penalties edged the visitors ahead.

Four tries in the space of 14 minutes followed after the interval as Jan Serfontein put South Africa in front, before Australia's Marika Koroibete touched down either side of a Courtnall Skosan score.

Jantjies tied the score with a penalty nine minutes from time, but could not convert from a difficult angle to win the game late on.