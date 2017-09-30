Rugby Championship: Australia and South Africa draw as All Blacks retain title

South Africa
Australia and South Africa have drawn twice this month

New Zealand retained the Rugby Championship after South Africa and Australia drew 27-27 on Saturday.

Fly-half Elton Jantjies had a last-minute penalty to win the match for the Springboks in Bloemfontein, but pulled his effort wide.

It was the second successive draw between the teams this month after they tied 23-23 in Perth.

The All Blacks, who face Argentina in their penultimate game later on Saturday, now have a six-point lead.

"It was good for the spectators, but disappointing for us," said South Africa skipper Eben Etzebeth.

Australia captain Michael Hooper added: "It looked like nobody wanted to win it."

South Africa, who were looking to bounce back from a 57-0 defeat by New Zealand last time out, trailed 13-10 at the break.

Australia's Israel Folau and Boks prop Ruan Dreyer traded tries, but two Bernard Foley penalties edged the visitors ahead.

Four tries in the space of 14 minutes followed after the interval as Jan Serfontein put South Africa in front, before Australia's Marika Koroibete touched down either side of a Courtnall Skosan score.

Jantjies tied the score with a penalty nine minutes from time, but could not convert from a difficult angle to win the game late on.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Rugby union commentaries

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired