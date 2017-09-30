BBC Sport - Danny Wilson: Cardiff Blues coach explains exit

Wilson explains Cardiff Blues exit

Cardiff Blues coach Danny Wilson speaks for the first time about his decision to leave the Pro14 side at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Wilson has turned down the offer of a year's contract extension and will depart after his third campaign in charge, having taking over in 2015.

