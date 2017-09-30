BBC Sport - Les Kiss says his Ulster team 'didn't work hard enough' in shock Zebre defeat
Ulster 'didn't work hard enough' - Kiss
- From the section Rugby Union
Les Kiss says his Ulster team "didn't match Zebre's spirit" as they suffered a shock first defeat of the Pro14 season in Parma.
"We didn't work hard enough to get out of the game what we would have liked," Kiss told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.
"They were a team that were really spirited today. It's disappointing that we didn't match that."
