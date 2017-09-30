BBC Sport - Zebre end Ulster's winning start in Pro14

Zebre end Ulster's winning start in Pro14

Zebre fight back from 13-6 down at half-time to earn a merited 27-23 win over Ulster in the Pro14 contest in Parma.

Andrew Trimble's try helped Ulster lead at half-time but scores from Giovanni Licata, Mattia Bellini and Renato Giammarioli put the game beyond the visitors' reach despite Darren Cave's late try.

