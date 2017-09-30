BBC Sport - Zebre end Ulster's winning start in Pro14
Zebre end Ulster's winning start in Pro14
- From the section Rugby Union
Zebre fight back from 13-6 down at half-time to earn a merited 27-23 win over Ulster in the Pro14 contest in Parma.
Andrew Trimble's try helped Ulster lead at half-time but scores from Giovanni Licata, Mattia Bellini and Renato Giammarioli put the game beyond the visitors' reach despite Darren Cave's late try.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired