Zebre victory 'fully deserved' say BBC Sport NI pundits
- From the section Rugby Union
BBC Sport NI rugby pundits Stephen Ferris and Andy Ward say Zebre were "full value" for their 27-23 win over Ulster.
"Ulster kept making errors and getting turn over. I'm delighted for Zebre. They deserved their win," said Ward.
Ferris added: "Zebre had more appetite. There was no niggle or bite from Ulster."
