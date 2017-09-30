BBC Sport - Zebre victory 'fully deserved' say BBC Sport NI pundits Stephen Ferris and Andy Ward

Zebre victory 'fully deserved' say BBC Sport NI pundits

BBC Sport NI rugby pundits Stephen Ferris and Andy Ward say Zebre were "full value" for their 27-23 win over Ulster.

"Ulster kept making errors and getting turn over. I'm delighted for Zebre. They deserved their win," said Ward.

Ferris added: "Zebre had more appetite. There was no niggle or bite from Ulster."

