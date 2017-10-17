Autumn internationals: BBC TV, radio & online coverage times and channels
-
- From the section Rugby Union
BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of the autumn internationals on TV, radio and online as England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland welcome southern hemisphere opposition.
Eddie Jones' England will hope to at least consolidate their current ranking of second in the world as they host Argentina, Australia and Samoa.
Wales welcome Australia, Georgia and world champions New Zealand to Cardiff before finishing the series against South Africa.
Scotland face Samoa, New Zealand and Australia while Ireland host South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.
BBC TV has live coverage of Wales and Scotland's matches while BBC Two will show highlights of England's three fixtures.
BBC Radio 5 live's rugby team will bring you live commentary of every England match plus a selection of other games.
The BBC Sport website and app will feature all TV and radio coverage as well as live text commentary and reports of all matches.
BBC coverage times & fixtures
Times are GMT and subject to change.
Saturday, 11 November
- Scotland v Samoa - 14:30 kick-off
Live on BBC One from 14:00 & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
- England v Argentina - 15:00 kick-off
Live on BBC Radio 5 live
Watch highlights on BBC Two from 19:30-20:30 (repeated on Red Button from 22:00-24:00 and on BBC Two on Sunday from 13:00-14:00)
- Wales v Australia - 17:15 kick-off
Live on BBC Two from 16:45 & BBC Radio 5 live
- Ireland v South Africa - 17:30 kick-off
Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Saturday, 18 November
- Wales v Georgia - 14:30 kick-off
Live on BBC One from 14:00 & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
- England v Australia - 15:00 kick-off
Live on BBC Radio 5 live
Watch highlights on BBC Two from 19:30-20:30 (repeated on Sunday from 13:00-14:00)
- Scotland v New Zealand - 17:30
Live on BBC Two from 17:00 & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
- Ireland v Fiji - 17:30 kick-off
Saturday, 25 November
- Scotland v Australia - 14:30 kick-off
Live on BBC One from 14:00
- England v Samoa - 15:00 kick-off
Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Watch highlights on BBC Two from 19:30-20:30 (repeated on Sunday from 13:00-14:00)
- Wales v New Zealand - 17:15 kick-off
Live on BBC Two from 16:45 & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
- Ireland v Argentina - 17:30 kick-off
Saturday, 2 December
- Wales v South Africa - 14:30 kick-off
Live on BBC One from 14:00 & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.