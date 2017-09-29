Lion bites Ospreys' Wales hooker Scott Baldwin

Scott Baldwin has been bitten by a lion, but never played for them

Wales hooker Scott Baldwin was ruled out of Ospreys' Pro14 defeat by Cheetahs after being bitten on the hand while trying to pet a lion.

The incident happened at a game park as Ospreys became the first Welsh team to head to South Africa in the tournament.

Boss Steve Tandy said: "There was an incident with a lion, but in fairness it was nothing to do with the lion.

"He did bite Scott but when you put your hand in a fence where there is a lion, then you will get bitten."

Ospreys were beaten 44-25 in Bloemfontein in Friday's game, a fourth successive defeat.

'Plenty of warning'

Tandy said Baldwin, 29, received "plenty of warning" before receiving the wound that needed "a couple of stitches".

The Ospreys head coach added: "It was pretty stupid on Scott's behalf and he is pretty lucky.

"It had nothing to do with where we were.

"It was a good environment and we were told how far back to stand.

"I don't know what sort of wildlife show Scott has been watching where you can pat a lion on the head as if it's a kitten.

"It's probably one of the silliest things I've even been involved in, but thankfully he is okay and hopefully he will be back up and running in the next couple of weeks."

Tandy says Baldwin will return to Wales with the team over the weekend.

"It's not too serious. He had a couple of stitches and had it cleaned out, so hopefully he will travel back," said Tandy.