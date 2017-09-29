Cornish Pirates ready for 'tough arm wrestle' against Yorkshire Carnegie

Alan Paver
Alan Paver and Gavin Cattle are under contract until 2019 as joint coaches of Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver is expecting a "tough old arm wrestle" in Sunday's game at Yorkshire Carnegie.

The Pirates registered their first win of the Championship season by beating Rotherham Titans 62-47 last weekend.

Yorkshire Carnegie have two wins from four so far, but Paver believes they remain a "really talented bunch".

He told BBC Radio Cornwall: "For us, psychologically, it was important that we got that win at home and it'll kick-start our season."

The Pirates won 42-27 at Headingley last season, but the Yorkshire side still reached the Championship play-off final before losing to London Irish

And Paver is fully aware of the threat they Carnegie pose because of the adaptability of their game-plan.

"They'll try and throw a lot of tight shapes at you, they'll try and offload, they'll try and stretch you, but at the same time they'll have a very aggressive pragmatic set-piece," he said.

"They'll come at you in the scrum and they'll have a well coached lineout drive as well."

The Pirates expect to have a similar squad on duty on Sunday, with only a couple of minor knocks picked up against Rotherham.

  • Get all the latest rugby union news by adding notifications in the BBC Sport app.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Rugby union commentaries

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired