Cornish Pirates ready for 'tough arm wrestle' against Yorkshire Carnegie

Alan Paver and Gavin Cattle are under contract until 2019 as joint coaches of Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver is expecting a "tough old arm wrestle" in Sunday's game at Yorkshire Carnegie.

The Pirates registered their first win of the Championship season by beating Rotherham Titans 62-47 last weekend.

Yorkshire Carnegie have two wins from four so far, but Paver believes they remain a "really talented bunch".

He told BBC Radio Cornwall: "For us, psychologically, it was important that we got that win at home and it'll kick-start our season."

The Pirates won 42-27 at Headingley last season, but the Yorkshire side still reached the Championship play-off final before losing to London Irish

And Paver is fully aware of the threat they Carnegie pose because of the adaptability of their game-plan.

"They'll try and throw a lot of tight shapes at you, they'll try and offload, they'll try and stretch you, but at the same time they'll have a very aggressive pragmatic set-piece," he said.

"They'll come at you in the scrum and they'll have a well coached lineout drive as well."

The Pirates expect to have a similar squad on duty on Sunday, with only a couple of minor knocks picked up against Rotherham.