Cornish Pirates ready for 'tough arm wrestle' against Yorkshire Carnegie
- From the section English Rugby
Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver is expecting a "tough old arm wrestle" in Sunday's game at Yorkshire Carnegie.
The Pirates registered their first win of the Championship season by beating Rotherham Titans 62-47 last weekend.
Yorkshire Carnegie have two wins from four so far, but Paver believes they remain a "really talented bunch".
He told BBC Radio Cornwall: "For us, psychologically, it was important that we got that win at home and it'll kick-start our season."
The Pirates won 42-27 at Headingley last season, but the Yorkshire side still reached the Championship play-off final before losing to London Irish
And Paver is fully aware of the threat they Carnegie pose because of the adaptability of their game-plan.
"They'll try and throw a lot of tight shapes at you, they'll try and offload, they'll try and stretch you, but at the same time they'll have a very aggressive pragmatic set-piece," he said.
"They'll come at you in the scrum and they'll have a well coached lineout drive as well."
The Pirates expect to have a similar squad on duty on Sunday, with only a couple of minor knocks picked up against Rotherham.
