BBC Sport - Cheetahs v Ospreys: Welsh side acclimatise in South Africa for Pro14 game

Ospreys acclimatise in South Africa

A look at Ospreys' preparations for Friday's Pro14 game against Cheetahs at altitude in South Africa.

*Live on Scrum V; BBC Two Wales; Friday, 29 September; Kick-off 16:00 BST.

Top videos

Video

Ospreys acclimatise in South Africa

Video

'I cannot forgive you Gary Lineker!'

Video

Lewis makes brilliant 176 before injury

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Brilliant Gayle catch gives Joseph fifth wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Invictus athlete's AC/DC dance routine

Video

‘Doctors told me not to run - I proved them wrong’

Video

Up ice and close with Giants coach Adam Keefe

Video

'That looks painful' - Lewis retires hurt on 176

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Key man Gayle falls in first over to Woakes

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Postman caddie delivers for Garcia

  • From the section Golf
Video

Conlan relishing world title fight with Ancajas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'

Video

Bryant takes on five defenders for touchdown

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired