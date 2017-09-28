Glasgow Warriors return for prop Ryan Grant

Grant turned out for Edinburgh in a pre-season friendly in August

Former British and Irish Lion Ryan Grant has rejoined Glasgow Warriors on a short-term deal.

The 31-year-old loosehead prop joined Worcester from Glasgow in January but was released in May.

Grant, capped 25 times for Scotland, played for Border Reivers and Edinburgh before signing for Glasgow in 2010, going on to make 109 appearances.

He was an injury call-up on the Lions tour of Australia in 2013 but did not play for the Test side.

Grant's arrival boosts head coach Dave Rennie's options in the front row, with the South African Oli Kebble out for 10-12 weeks with a foot problem.

"The opportunity to come up here is one I took with both hands," said Grant. "Not many players are lucky enough to come back here after they leave, I consider myself very lucky to have already played over 100 times for the club and hopefully I can add to that.

"It was good to spend a little while playing in the Premiership in England, learning different techniques from different coaches, but it also made me appreciate what a great club Glasgow is and I'm grateful to be back."

Glasgow have also signed a deal until the end of the season for Scotland Sevens player Bobby Beattie.

The 24-year-old wing or centre turned out in two pre-season games for the Warriors and will continue to play for Glasgow Hawks in a partnership agreement.