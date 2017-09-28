BBC Sport - Christian Day: No consultation over Premiership season extension
No consultation over season extension - Day
- From the section Rugby Union
Professional Rugby Players' Association chairman Christian Day tells BBC Radio Northampton they were not consulted about proposals to extend the Premiership season.
