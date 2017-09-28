Glasgow Warriors announce contract for Matt Fagerson

Matt Fagerson was the youngest member of the Scotland training squad in August
Fagerson was the youngest member of the Scotland training squad in August

Matt Fagerson has signed a pro-contract with Glasgow Warriors, keeping the teenage back row at the club until at least 2020.

The 19-year-old has made four starts for the Pro14 outfit and come off the bench on a further eight occasions.

The younger brother of Glasgow and Scotland prop Zander, he was called up for a Scotland training camp in August.

Fagerson helped Scotland finish fifth at this year's World Rugby under-20s Championship in Georgia.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired