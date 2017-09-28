Glasgow Warriors announce contract for Matt Fagerson

Fagerson was the youngest member of the Scotland training squad in August

Matt Fagerson has signed a pro-contract with Glasgow Warriors, keeping the teenage back row at the club until at least 2020.

The 19-year-old has made four starts for the Pro14 outfit and come off the bench on a further eight occasions.

The younger brother of Glasgow and Scotland prop Zander, he was called up for a Scotland training camp in August.

Fagerson helped Scotland finish fifth at this year's World Rugby under-20s Championship in Georgia.