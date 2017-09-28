Glasgow ran in four tries to thump Munster at Scotstoun last weekend

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Benetton Rugby Date: Friday, 29 September Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland

In-form Glasgow Warriors make nine changes for Friday's Pro14 game with Benetton Rugby at Scotstoun.

Scotland winger Tommy Seymour makes his first home appearance of the season, while Rob Harley and Chris Fusaro come into the back row.

Henry Pyrgos takes over at scrum-half, with Peter Horne switching to fly-half from centre.

Alex Allan and D'Arcy Rae start either side of Pat MacArthur in an all-new front row.

Warriors top Conference A with four wins from four, while the Italian visitors are looking for a third successive victory after beating Edinburgh and Ospreys.

Finn Russell scored 17 points from the tee in last weekend's 37-10 success against Munster at Scotstoun but the Scotland fly-half is rested, while Rory Hughes and Leonardo Sarto drop out through injury.

Sam Johnson comes in to partner Nick Grigg in the centre and Brian Alainu'uese replaces Tim Swinson in the second row to line up beside 20-year-old Scott Cummings.

Scotland hooker is included among the replacements after making an earlier than expected return from ankle surgery.

Jackson retains his starting place at full-back for in-form Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Kenny Murray said: "Benetton look as if they're playing with a lot more confidence and ambition.

"They've moved the ball well against teams this year and we need to be ready to defend well against them.

"They've got a big forward pack and are very direct in their game plan.

"The boys are really looking forward to playing at home again and backing up last week's performance."

Glasgow Warriors: R Jackson, T Seymour, N Grigg, S Johnson, L Jones, P Horne, H Pyrgos, A Allan, P MacArthur, D Rae, B Alainu'uese, S Cummings, R Harley, C Fusaro, R Wilson (capt)

Replacements: F Brown, J Bhatti, A Nicol, T Swinson, M Fagerson, A Price, B Thomson, N Matawalu

Benetton Rugby: J Hayward, A Esposito, T Benvenuti, A Sgarbi, L Sperandio, M Banks, T Tebaldi, M Barbini, A Steyn, S Negri, D Budd (capt), M Fuser, S Ferrari, L Bigi, C Traore.

Replacements: F Zani, A De Marchi, T Pasquali, F Ruzza, M Lazzaroni, R Barbieri, G Bronzini, I McKinley

Referee: Dan Jones (WRU)

Assistant referees: Rhys Thomas (WRU), Cammy Rudkin (SRU)