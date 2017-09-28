Pro14: Leinster v Edinburgh (Fri)

Lions pair Johnny Sexton and Sean O'Brien return to the Leinster line-up to face Edinburgh

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Edinburgh Date: Friday, 29 September Venue: RDS, Dublin Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Preview, score updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Johnny Sexton and Sean O'Brien are among four Lions players making their return for Leinster in the Pro14 game against Edinburgh.

Sexton will captain the side from fly-half while number eight O'Brien is back along with front row pair Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong.

Edinburgh have made nine changes for the trip to Dublin.

They include the return of full-back Glenn Bryce, wing Dougie Fife and James Johnstone at centre.

A revamped half-back partnership sees Jason Tovey make his first start of the season alongside Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, who replaces Nathan Fowles.

In the front-row, Stuart McInally continues at hooker and will make his 106th appearance in the black and red.

The 27-year-old will pack down alongside Simon Berghan and Darryl Marfo,

McKenzie to skipper Scots

Grant Gilchrist is joined in the second-row by Fraser McKenzie, who captains the side on his first start of the season.

The only alteration to an otherwise unchanged back-row sees Cornell du Preez replace Magnus Bradbury at number eight.

Sexton is only nine points away from becoming the all-time highest Leinster points scorer - Felipe Contepomi currently sits top with 1,225 with Sexton on 1,217.

Wing Fergus McFadden makes his first Leinster start of the Pro14 campaign after a hamstring injury.

Luke McGrath has recovered from an arm injury and returns at scrum-half.

Leinster won their opening three Pro14 games but lost for the first time last week with a 38-19 defeat by Cheetahs in South Africa.

That left Leinster trailing Conference B pacestters Ulster by three points.

Edinburgh were also beaten last week, going down 28-8 against the Scarlets, to leave them with two wins and two defeats.

Leinster: J Carbery, F McFadden, R O'Loughlin N Reid, D Kearney, J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; J McGrath, S Cronin, T Furlong, D Toner, S Fardy, R Ruddock, J Murphy, S O'Brien.

Replacements: B Bryne, E Byrne, A Porter, R Molony, M Deegan, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, J Larmour.

Edinburgh: G Bryce, T Brown, J Johnstone, P Burleigh, D Fife, J Tovey, S Hidalgo-Clyne, D Marfo, S McInally, S Berghan, F McKenzie (capt), G Gilchrist, J Ritchie, H Watson, C du Preez.

Replacements: N Cochrane, M McCallum, K Bryce, A Bresler, J Hardie, N Fowles, B Kinghorn, R Fruean.

Referee: I Davies (WRU)