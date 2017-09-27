BBC Sport - Ulster hooker John Andrew looking for 'complete performance'

Ulster's Andrew looking for 'complete performance'

Ulster hooker John Andrew says the squad are looking to deliver "a complete performance" in Saturday's Pro14 game away to Zebre.

"The Italian teams are no walkover, especially at home," said Andrew.

"We know what they bring - they're big and physical and love their set-piece so we have to try to match them and better them in those areas."

Top videos

Video

Ulster's Andrew looking for 'complete performance'

Video

'No Mr Trump, you're disrespecting the flag'

Video

Bryant takes on five defenders for touchdown

Video

Kane has something special, like Ronaldo - Pochettino

Video

How to mess up your title bid in five seconds

Video

Week 3

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How do you go from gang member to Sports Personality?

Video

Watch: Dramatic finishes in four NFL games

Video

Speed climbing - the new six-second Olympic sport

  • From the section Sport
Video

When showboating goes wrong...

Video

Neat flicks and knee tricks - the best of WSL week one

Video

The soldier who hid his injuries & is now aiming for Paralympic glory

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired