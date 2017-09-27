BBC Sport - Ulster hooker John Andrew looking for 'complete performance'
Ulster's Andrew looking for 'complete performance'
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster hooker John Andrew says the squad are looking to deliver "a complete performance" in Saturday's Pro14 game away to Zebre.
"The Italian teams are no walkover, especially at home," said Andrew.
"We know what they bring - they're big and physical and love their set-piece so we have to try to match them and better them in those areas."
