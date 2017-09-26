BBC Sport - Ulster Rugby: Aaron Dundon allays Marcell Coetzee injury concerns

Dundon allays Coetzee injury concerns

Ulster scrum coach Aaron Dundon insists Marcell Coetzee is "not far away at all" despite only one appearance for Ulster this season.

The South African back row played just four times for the province last season following two knee injuries inside a year and suffered another injury setback in the opening Pro14 game against the Cheetahs on 1 September.

"He's frustrated but he's pretty upbeat, he's working hard," Dundon said.

Conference B leaders Ulster will travel to Zebre on Saturday with a strong team as they attempt to make it five wins out of five in the Pro14.

