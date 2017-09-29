Championship: Jersey Reds v Bedford

Oli Bryant spent some of last season at Doncaster Knights on dual registration with Leicester Tigers

Jersey Reds have drafted fly-half Oli Bryant into their starting XV for the home Championship game against Bedford.

Bryant's promotion from the bench means positional changes among the backs with Brendan Cope switching to full-back and Jason Worrall moving to the wing.

Prop Jake Woolmore captains the side after hooker Jared Saunders gave up the role.

Bedford make four changes with backs Chris Czekaj, Rich Lane and Jordan Burns, and flanker Ben Adams coming in.

Adams replaces Justin Blanchet, who broke his arm against Bristol.

Bedford have an identical record to Jersey with two wins and two defeats from their four games so far, but they are two places higher in the table by virtue of three bonus points.

Last season's games were both won by the side playing at home, with Jersey coming out on top 14-9 a year ago when Joe Buckle scored the only try.

Reds head coach Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey:

"We had a good look at the performance against Richmond (last week), not just the rugby decisions but our work-rate, our effort and I think the players have responded well.

"Bedford are a team I tipped to be near the top of the table contending. They're playing some very good rugby and we'll have a serious challenge.

"They got three very good players from Jersey that we'd have liked to hold onto in Richard Lane, Sean McCarthy and Alex Rae, so they'll have a fair insight into what's going on here.

"Our supporters recognise that we're evolving, we're trying to play differently, but we've got a long way to go, lots of hard work to do, to continue trying to improve and to execute out there on the field."

Teams

Jersey: Cope; Pincus, Best, Ma'afu, Worrall; Bryant, Hardy; Woolmore (capt), Saunders, Armstrong, Voss, Sexton, Rogerson, Joyce, Pitman.

Replacements: Selway, Godfrey, Atalifo, McKern, Bartle, Nagle-Taylor, Dudley, Abrahams.

Bedford: Czekaj; Clements-Hill, Lane, Le Bougeois (capt), Adamson; Sheppard, Burns; McCarthy, Lindsay, Penny; Taylor, Carrick-Smith, Rae, Adams, Williams.

Replacements: Edgson, Parilli-Ocampo, Cooper, Onojaife, Tupia, Dickson, Hutler.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.