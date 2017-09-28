Cardiff Blues: Danny Wilson difficult to replace, says Adrian Hadley

Danny Wilson was appointed coach of ~Cardiff Blues in

Former Cardiff and Wales wing Adrian Hadley fears the Blues will find it hard to replace departing head coach Danny Wilson.

The Blues announced Wilson will leave the region at the end of 2017-18, his third campaign in charge.

But Hadley believes financial issues could deter potential successors.

"It could be very difficult to recruit that person with the financial constraints there with the playing squad at the moment," said Hadley.

"If Danny is leaving because there isn't the money there to have a competitive squad, then who in their right mind would come in and take that position?

"The board and chief executive have to try and get things right so the next coach has the money to produce a decent squad."

Financial problems

Hadley played on the wing for Cardiff and Wales before moving to played rugby league where he also represented his country.

After his retirement he went to become the Bridgend RFC chief executive and Sale director of rugby.

He believes Wilson has found himself constrained by finances at the Arms Park.

"It is disappointing for the Blues supporters and region as a whole," said Hadley.

"Danny went in there with a three-year project and I think a lot of it is to do with what is going on off the field, where the revenue is not being generated for the investment to go into the playing squad."

Hadley identified the Blues' board decision to sign South African second-row Franco van der Merwe from Ulster and then release him without playing a game as a symptom of potential financial difficulties.

"They got rid of him with the emergence of Seb Davies which looked likely to save a few bob," added Hadley.

Staying professional

Hadley has dismissed fears there will be issues about the squad still playing for Wilson knowing the coach is leaving.

"It shouldn't affect things," he added.

"Danny is very professional and the players should be professional to get on with their job and play for the shirt."

The Blues have had discussions with the Welsh Rugby Union about future involvement, which included plans to redevelop Cardiff Arms Park for the professional team and Cardiff RFC, who play in the Welsh Premiership.

Those talks were suspended in the summer and, with the current lease on the Arms Park running out in 2022, Hadley believes this issue must be sorted out.

"Their priority is to get the development under way or agreed and that may release some cash to put into the playing squad," said Hadley.

"If that doesn't happen I have a lot of worries for Cardiff Blues and Cardiff RFC."