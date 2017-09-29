Premiership: Bath v Wasps

Bath's Taulupe Faletau and Wasps' James Haskell, opponents for Wales against England in February, were team-mates this summer for the Lions

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 1 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Bath have prop Henry Thomas back from injury for Sunday's Premiership meeting with Wasps at the Ricoh Arena.

Sam Underhill and Taulupe Faletau, who both missed the home defeat game against Newcastle, return to the back row, while Anthony Watson is the only change in the back line at full-back.

Wasps flanker Thomas Young makes his first start of the season at openside.

James Haskell moves to the blindside flank, while Brendan Macken returns at centre alongside England's Elliot Daly.

Fifth-placed Wasps and seventh-placed Bath, who have 14 players unavailable for selection, start the day level on 10 points in the Premiership table.

Match facts

Wasps, who have lost their last two games, against Harlequins and Exeter, have not lost three in a row in the Premiership since January 2016.

This was last the occasion when they last lost successive matches at the Ricoh Arena - against Exeter and Saracens.

Bath have lost their last two Premiership fixtures, at Northampton and at home to Newcastle.

Their only Premiership away win since last October was at Leicester on the first day of this season.

In all competitions, Wasps have won their last four meetings with Bath, whose only win in three visits to the Ricoh Arena was 25-23 in the European Champions Cup in December 2015.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"Both sides have had a bit of a stuttering start to the season, with a couple of wins and a couple of losses. We're in a similar place coming into this game.

"We need to show more composure than we have done in recent weeks, make smart decisions and respect the ball, so we don't give a side with as many attacking threats as Bath needless opportunities.

"I'm expecting a really fired-up Wasps team, with a focus on individual skills, ball retention and getting at least parity of possession and territory."

Teams

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Brew; Priestland, Cook; Obano, Walker, Thomas, Ewels (capt), Charteris, Mercer, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Dunn, Auterac, Perenise, Stooke, Phillips, Allinson, Burns, Tapuai.

Wasps: Miller; Wade, Daly, Macken, Bassett; Gopperth, Simpson; McIntyre, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Haskell, Young, Hughes.

Replacements: Johnson, Harris, Doran-Jones, Garratt, Willis, Hampson, De Jongh, Watson.