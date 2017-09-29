Premiership: Northampton Saints v Harlequins

Teimana Harrison has won five caps for England, the most recent against Australia in December 2016

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 30 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Teimana Harrison has recovered from a shoulder injury and returns at number eight as Northampton Saints look for a fourth successive Premiership win.

The only other change to their starting XV sees Kieran Brookes replace Paul Hill in the front row.

Harlequins make six changes with Mike Brown, Chris Robshaw and Charlie Walker among those ruled out by injury.

Aaron Morris and Tim Visser make their first appearances of the season, while hooker Dave Ward is named as captain.

Dino Lamb and Dave Lewis are hoping to make their Quins debuts from the bench, while props Francois van Wyk and Jamal Ford-Robinson are in the same situation for Northampton.

Saints, who beat London Irish 45-20 last weekend, also have fly-half Stephen Myler among their replacements after proving his fitness for the A team against Worcester.

Saints fly-half Harry Mallinder told BBC Radio Northampton:

"It's a long season and we're looking for improvement week-on-week.

"In the London Irish game, we conceded three tries and probably left two or three out there, and they're the bits we've focused on this week.

"Everyone is very positive and on the same wavelength, and we're having fun out there, you can see (that) in our performances and some of tries we're scoring.

"It's a team effort, a collective effort, and hopefully we stay that way for the rest of the year."

Match facts

Northampton's only defeat in their last five Premiership matches was 55-24 to Saracens at Twickenham in the London double-header.

Saints' only home defeat in any competition since early December was 36-31 to Leicester in the Premiership on 25 March.

Harlequins have won two and lost two so far this season in the Premiership. Their away win at Wasps two weeks ago ended a run of four successive away defeats.

Saints have lost just one their last nine encounters with Harlequins in all competitions, 20-9 at The Stoop in October 2016.

Teams

Northampton: Tuala; North, Horne, Burrell, Collins; Mallinder, Groom; Waller, Haywood, Brookes, Paterson, Ribbans, Lawes (capt), Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, Van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Ratuniyarawa, Dickinson, Reinach, Myler, Foden.

Harlequins: Morris; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Smith, Care; Lambert, Ward (capt), Sinckler, Merrick, Matthews, Glynn, Clifford, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia, Boyce, Collier, Lamb, White, Lewis, Swiel, Alofa.