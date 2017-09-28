Premiership: Sale Sharks v Gloucester
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 29 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
South African forward Jono Ross will captain Sale Sharks for the visit of Gloucester on Friday as Will Addison is still ruled out by injury.
Summer signing James O'Connor could make his Sale debut after being named among the hosts' replacements.
Henry Trinder, David Halaifonua and Henry Purdy all return as Gloucester make six changes from the side that beat Worcester in their last game.
Forwards Richard Hibbard, Gareth Denman and Lewis Ludlow are also recalled.
Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"We need to be much more accurate and better than what we were on Friday.
"We are going to keep on searching for that perfect match.
"On the bench there are going to be guys coming in who can use this game to showcase what they've got."
Teams
Sale: Haley; Solomona, James, Jennings, McGuigan; MacGinty, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, Tarus, Evans, Beaumont, Ross (capt.), B Curry, Strauss.
Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Aulika, Ostrikov, T Curry, Neild, Cliff, O'Connor.
Gloucester: Woodward; Halaifonua, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Purdy; Burns, Heinz (capt.); Ruskin, Hibbard, Denman, Slater, Thrush, Clarke, Ludlow, Ackermann.
Replacements: Matu'u, Hohneck, Afoa, Savage, Rowan, Braley, Williams, Vellacott.
Match facts
- Sale have won just one of their four Premiership games this season - 36-7 over London Irish on 15 September at the AJ Bell Stadium where they have won three of their last four home matches.
- All of Gloucester's four games so far this season have been won by the home side. The Cherry & Whites' only Premiership away win since they won at Sale 12 months ago was the derby at Bristol in March.
- Gloucester have won their last four matches against Sale - their best-ever sequence against the Manchester side - including both their last two visits to the AJ Bell Stadium.