Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v London Irish

Alex Tait comes in for Simon Hammersley who has an ankle injury

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 29 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website, as well as live scores online

Newcastle Falcons have added full-back Alex Tait to replace Simon Hammersley, who picked up an ankle injury at Bath on Saturday.

Falcons, who have three wins from four, otherwise retain the same side.

London Irish have Ofisa Treviranus returning to the back row, while former England international David Paice comes in for Dave Porecki at hooker.

Scott Steele replaces Brendan McKibbin at scrum-half from the 40-25 home defeat by Northampton last Sunday.

Newcastle start the day in fourth, having won three of their first four games - nine points clear of promoted Irish, who have slumped to 11th.

Match facts

Newcastle's only defeat in their last six Premiership matches was the loss to Saracens in Philadelphia on 16 September. They have won their last three at home.

London Irish have lost three in a row since beating Harlequins 39-29 at Twickenham on the opening weekend of the Premiership season.

The Exiles have lost their 16 Premiership away games - only Worcester (2012-14), Rotherham (2000-04) and London Welsh (2012-15) have gone more matches in succession without an away win in the tournament's history.

Newcastle's 13-6 win at Kingston Park the last time the two clubs met in April 2016 ended a four-game winning run in this fixture by the Exiles.

Newcastle Falcons: Tait; DTH van der Merwe, Harris, JP Socino, Goneva; Willis, Takulua; Vickers, S Socino, Welsh, Green, Witty, Wilson, Welch (capt), Latu.

Replacements: Lawson, Mavinga, Davison, Robinson, Hogg, Stuart, Hodgson, Matavesi.

London Irish; Bell; Lewington, Tikoirotuma, Williams, Nalaga; Marshall, Steele; Franks, Paice (capt), Du Plessis, F van der Merwe, De Chaves, McNally, Cowan, Treviranus

Replacements: Fainga'a, Elrington, Hoskins, Paulo, Gilsenan, Meehan, Tonks, Fowlie.