Marcell Coetzee: Flanker still out for Ulster but summer signings could return

Marcell Coetzee (centre) hasn't played for Ulster since the first game of the season against the Cheetahs

Jean Deysel, Christian Lealiifano and John Cooney could feature for Ulster against Zebre on Saturday but Marcell Coetzee will again miss out.

Deysel missed last weekend's hammering of the Dragons because of an eye injury while half-backs Lealiifano and Cooney were rested for the game.

Coetzee hasn't played since the opening win over the Cheetahs on 1 September.

The flanker has had two bad knee injuries in recent years but Ulster say his current knee issue is not serious.

Coetzee's first Ulster campaign saw him playing only four games as he suffered two knee injuries in an 11-month period.

British & Irish Lions player Jared Payne will also have to wait at least another week to make his first appearance of the season.

Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best is expected to be ruled out for another five weeks because of a hamstring injury while Craig Gilroy is likely to play no rugby until around Christmas after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back.

Ulster lead Conference B in the new-format Pro14 after winning their opening four games.